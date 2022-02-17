Starbucks faces online uproar in China after coffee price hike

Starbucks’s price bump in China could also be a litmus test of tolerance for higher costs among consumers in the world’s second-largest economy, where consumer inflation has barely budged since the start of the pandemic and rose 0.9% last month. In the U.S., prices of Starbucks coffee and various other consumer goods have been increasing, with inflation soaring at an annual rate of 7.5% in January, the highest level in 40 years.

