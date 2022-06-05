Starbucks partners Imagine Meats to sell vegan products

Sushant Dash, chief executive officer, Tata Starbucks, said the market for such products in India, though still small, is estimated at ₹200 to 300 crore. For the coffee chain that has over 270 outlets in India, addition of plant-based alternatives is aimed at addressing diverse consumer needs. “It is about giving consumers the choice and about catering to the segment which is growing," Dash said in an interview.