Stressed consumers opt for wellness, detox therapies

NEW DELHI : Lockdown fatigue, extended work-from-home model and a constant fear of infection has created a demand for wellness packages and stress relief therapies as consumers look to unwind and relax. Several hospitality firms as well as online at home services platform such as Urban Company have responded by curating packages on stress relief, digital detox and immunity building meal services to woo customers.

Badly hit by the pandemic, wellness business is reviving as various states lifted restrictions on spa services with Kerala being the most recent one. Hotels, resorts and traditional Ayurveda centres, have started witnessing demand registering up to 40% growth month-on-month.

Travel firm Thomas Cook India said that travellers are increasingly looking at destinations such as Goa, Kerala, Rishikesh (Uttarakhand), Gokarna (Karnataka), among others to enjoy wellness experiences.

"To cater to the growing demand, we have launched Wellness Breaks which offer a wide range of programs such as meditation and yoga sessions, customized diet plans, nature walks and more at a starting price of ₹6,500. These holidays are being well received by a wide range of consumer segments including millennials, young working professionals and couples," said Rajeev Kale, president & country head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

"With the announcement of re-opening of spas, Ayurvedic resorts in Kerala there has been a demand in inquiries for wellness packages," said an SOTC spokesperson.

IHCL which runs Taj group of hotels said that its guests are increasingly opting for stress-relief and detox options leading to an average 50% month-on-month increase in such spa treatments. The hospitality group introduced Taj Wellness Retreats in September 2020 across select hotels that combines the expertise of in-house spa brand Jiva's services offered for five-day wellness and 14-day Ayurveda retreats.

"Customers are looking to embark on detox experiences, relaxing therapies, deep tissue massages and pampering beauty services. With holistic wellness being priority, we have also seen a rising trend of guests looking for more customized wellness programs that include a range of ancient therapeutic treatments under the careful consultation of our Jiva Spa experts, guided yoga and meditation, and spa therapies alongside special wellness menus," said a IHCL spokesperson.

Apart from popular leisure locations, hospitality firms are also offering similar treatments in cities such Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kerala.

Since the reopening of its wellness brand Kaya Kalp in Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Rajasthan, ITC Hotels said that guests have been opting for its signature 60-minute-long therapy massage. The hotel chain is also offering curated special services menus aimed at immunity building.

"Post pandemic, spa is emerging as one of the favourite spaces with guests pampering themselves, while adhering to all safety norms," said Anil Chadha, chief operating officer, ITC Hotels. "The age group availing these facilities is between 25 and 45 years, especially those who book city staycations. They form a big segment that also indulges in workcations apart from being 'bleisure' (both business and leisure) travellers."

Meanwhile, relaxing at home has also become a preferred option for Indians with at home service provider Urban company witnessing 250% growth in massage and spa services, priced between ₹1,200 and ₹1,700, in the recent months.

"Our 'spa at home' service has grown significantly since the lockdown with the business back to almost 80% of the pre-covid peak. Mostly metropolitan cities are driving this growth. There's demand for multiple service packages among stress relief, pain relief, detoxification and other signature therapies," said Rahul Deorah, vice-president-marketing, Urban Company.

