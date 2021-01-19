Stressed consumers opt for wellness, detox therapies

"Post pandemic, spa is emerging as one of the favourite spaces with guests pampering themselves, while adhering to all safety norms," said Anil Chadha, chief operating officer, ITC Hotels. "The age group availing these facilities is between 25 and 45 years, especially those who book city staycations. They form a big segment that also indulges in workcations apart from being 'bleisure' (both business and leisure) travellers."