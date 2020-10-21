Strong mid-single-digit growth in India business: Nestle

NEW DELHI : Packaged food and beverage company Nestle on Wednesday said its India business posted a strong mid-single-digit growth in the third quarter, with good momentum in Maggi, Nescafé and KitKat brands.

“South Asia continued to perform well. India posted strong mid-single-digit growth, with good momentum in Maggi, Nescafé and KitKat," the company said in its global earnings statement. The maker of Purina pet food, Nescafé coffee and Maggi noodles announced its nine months and third quarter global earnings on Wednesday.

For the first nine-months of the year, it reported organic sales growth of 3.5% supported by continued strong momentum in the Americas, the Purina PetCare segment and Nestlé Health Science, the company said in an earnings statement. For the full year, the company raised its organic sales growth guidance to around 3%.

“Nestlé has remained resilient in a difficult and volatile environment. Our people have acted in a responsible and prompt manner to mitigate the impact of the global pandemic and have adapted quickly to evolving consumer needs. Strong organic growth was broad based and supported by sustained momentum in the Americas, Purina PetCare and Nestlé Health Science, as well as the acceleration of our coffee business in the third quarter, Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO said in the company’s earnings statement.

On its post-earnings call, the company’s chief financial officer, François-Xavier Roge said: “Including China, emerging markets reported mid-single digit growth with strong performances in Brazil, the Philippines, Russia and India. We remain positive in emerging markets as key growth platforms for the years to come."

Nestle India Ltd., is set to announce its September quarter earnings later this week.

In the June quarter, Nestle India reported a 2% year-on-year jump in sales at ₹3041.45 crore. The September quarter could help gauge demand for its Maggi noodles and packaged milk brands in India.

"Out of home consumption which is 5% of its sales was severely impacted. We expect gradual recovery in out of home consumption as unlock keeps happening," Abneesh Roy, senior vice-president (research), Edelweiss Securities said after Nestle updated investors on its India business on Wednesday. The brokerage expects Nestle India to post 7% year-on-year growth in domestic revenues in the September quarter.

