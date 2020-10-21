Strong mid-single-digit growth in India business: Nestle

“Nestlé has remained resilient in a difficult and volatile environment. Our people have acted in a responsible and prompt manner to mitigate the impact of the global pandemic and have adapted quickly to evolving consumer needs. Strong organic growth was broad based and supported by sustained momentum in the Americas, Purina PetCare and Nestlé Health Science, as well as the acceleration of our coffee business in the third quarter, Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO said in the company’s earnings statement.