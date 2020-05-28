Study says 78% Indian consumers check for fat and oil in packaged food

A majority of global consumers report the amount of fat (70%) and type of oil (67%) are important factors when determining which packaged foods to purchase. Nearly two-thirds (61%) of US consumers report avoiding certain fats or oils, and among those who rank as “clean-label seekers", 83% report avoiding certain fats or oils, like saturated and trans fats. Olive oil tops the list in every country for impact on purchase and perceptions of healthfulness in packaged foods, followed by fish and avocado oils.