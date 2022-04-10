Why super apps will be a tough business in India

They needed to tweak their product-market fit. Very quickly, MMT introduced hotel bookings on their platform, and the hotel industry, unlike the airline industry, was highly disaggregated. This allowed MMT to add value as an intermediary by helping in both discovery as well as creation of trust. There was no way for a traveller from Bengaluru to figure out what was a good hotel to stay at in a tier 3 town in say Assam; and no way for that hotel to be able to attract this potential customer from Bengaluru. MMT made that possible. MMT also began helping travelers book taxis and holidays. With these additional features, they were becoming indispensable. The app, as it is today, has come a long way from what it was when it was launched. So, when it comes to travel, customers think of MMT as a single interface. So, probably MMT had become a super app for travel.