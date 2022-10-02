Supermarket discounts are harder to find as food prices rise

In the Midwest, grocery chain B&R Stores Inc. featured specials on fresh chicken products from Sanderson Farms Inc. nearly every week before the pandemic, said B&R President Mark Griffin, with the company providing money to support ads and the discounted products. Sanderson didn’t provide any promotional funding for fresh chicken for about two years before restoring it in October, he said. Wayne-Sanderson Farms, as the company is known following its merger this year with rival Wayne Farms LLC, had no comment.