Supermarkets alter layouts, use decoys to fill gaps left by shortages

A spokesperson for British grocer Tesco PLC, which was spotted displaying cardboard photos of items in the place of merchandise in some stores, said the use of cutouts wasn’t connected to recent supply-chain challenges, and that the pictures are used by larger stores for various reasons, such as a layout reconfiguration. Meanwhile, supermarkets including Sainsbury’s PLC and the John Lewis Partnership PLC’s Waitrose & Partners, have been using signs to fill empty shelves. A spokesperson from Sainsbury’s said it had used signs to fill empty shelves in some stores before supply-chain issues began.

