Supply constraints and fewer outlets take a toll on liquor sales

Other stakeholders said normalcy can be expected around January. As per the new policy, all 850 liquor vends, including 260 private outlets, had been given to private firms to run through an open tender. Following this order, about 40% of all liquor vends in Delhi shut shop on 1 October, while the remaining, operated by the government, closed down on 17 November, when the new policy came into effect. The move affected the sales during the festive season.