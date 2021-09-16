Supply-chain strains hit prices, inventories of artificial Christmas trees

Bottlenecks at seaports as well as congestion at rail terminals, warehouses and distribution networks has extended the time it takes to get goods from China and other Asian export points to markets in the U.S. There were 56 container ships anchored off the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the major U.S. import gateways, waiting for berth space on Tuesday morning and the wait times for some vessels had stretched beyond two weeks, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California.