MUMBAI: The Supreme Court has directed the food regulator to ensure the implementation of front-of-package nutrition labelling on packaged food products, including the use of separate warning symbols within four months.

“The FSSAI (Food Safety Standards Authority of India) would submit that they would adopt an FoPNL (front-of-package nutrition labelling) framework… within a period of approximately four months from the date of this judgment and ensure that the regulations come into force as soon as possible,” the judgement read.

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Each nutrient of concern – fat, sugar, or salt – must have its own separate hexagonal warning label with a standardized pictogram and clear text (such as "HIGH FAT," "HIGH SUGAR," or "HIGH SALT"), rather than clubbing multiple nutrients into one hexagon, the order said.

The Supreme Court has also asked packaged food manufacturers to adopt a uniform standard for front-of-package labelling in India, while companies willingly adopt such standards internationally. “A consumer in India is entitled to no less protection, and no less information, than a consumer in the United States or the United Kingdom,” the judgement said.

Companies will get 365 days to implement the updated packaging once the standards are rolled out. “The transition period must be strictly adhered to, and the FBOs (food business operators) should not ordinarily be granted any further extension. During the transition period, the FSSAI should ideally set sub-deadlines for its various stages and monitor whether they are being met. Where any FBO shows laxity, immediate measures must be taken to bring it into compliance within the transition period," the court said.

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The apex court was hearing a public interest litigation by 3S and Our Health Society concerning the alarming rise of non-communicable diseases linked to the consumption of high-fat, high-sugar, and high-salt foods and ultra-processed products.

A bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice K Vinod Chandran directed the FSSAI to use labels such as ‘total sugar’ and ‘saturated fat’, rather than only ‘added sugar’ and ‘added fat’, when setting thresholds for nutrients of concern. It asked FSSAI to revise these thresholds based on scientific evidence and ensure they strike a balance.

Thresholds set too low could force almost all packaged foods to carry warning labels, leading to consumer fatigue. Thresholds set too high could allow products with harmful levels of sugar, salt and saturated fat to escape warnings, leaving consumers unaware of the risks, court said.

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The court has also said to the FSSAI that making the same red hexagon label as sign for a beverage will be confusing for the customer, and hence suggested making another set of symbols for beverages. Authorities were ordered to implement warning labels featuring separate red hexagons and standardized pictograms for each excess nutrient, properly proportioned to package display panels for optimal visibility.

The size of each warning hexagon must be calculated relative to the principal display panel size, occupying not less than 4% to 5% of the display area in accordance with global best practices.

The FSSAI must also publish a robust, clear, and scientifically justified list of exempted solid and liquid food products so that eligible packaged items cannot evade warning labels.

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The matter will be heard next after 10 weeks, the order copy said.

FSSAI and industry stakeholders did not immediately respond to queries sent by Mint.

The court emphasized that the fundamental right to health and life under Article 21 of the Constitution imposes a positive obligation on the government to regulate the food environment and ensure consumer access to safe and nutritious options.

It evaluated the proposed front-of-package nutrition labelling frameworks and criticized the FSSAI for undue delays and deficient proposals that failed to prioritize public welfare over commercial interests.

“Warning symbols will come. If a product carries a warning symbol, the consumer knows it is not healthy. Then, if you choose to eat it, that is your choice,” FSSAI chief executive officer Rajit Punhani said in an exclusive interview with Mint in September.



Varuni Khosla contributed to the story

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About the Author Neethi Lisa Rojan Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a j...Read More ✕ Neethi Lisa Rojan Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.



With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.