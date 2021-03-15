Survey reports swift consumer adoption to online shopping

“If we are to look into reasons why consumers trusted e-commerce sites and apps in the last 12 months, more than before, 86% of the e-commerce shoppers said safe deliveries or no reason to step out, 50% said competitive prices, 48% said ease of return or return policy, 46% said expanded product selection, 45% said faster deliveries, and another 45% said increased product information and relatable reviews," according to the findings of the survey released Monday.