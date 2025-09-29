Mint Explainer | Inside the inventory-led race to dominate quick commerce in India
Sakshi Sadashiv 5 min read 29 Sept 2025, 12:48 pm IST
Summary
Swiggy and Blinkit are betting on inventory-led growth to scale faster and lift order values—but the capital-intensive model brings risks that could weigh on profits.
NEW DELHI: From platforms to proprietors: Swiggy and Blinkit are stocking their own shelves in a high-stakes race to dominate India’s quick-commerce market.
