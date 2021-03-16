Tata CLiQ onboards Karan Johar, Twinkle Khanna for ad campaigns

New Delhi: Tata Group backed e-commerce platform Tata CLiQ has roped in Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna in an integrated media campaign, a move that is set to establish the brand in the increasingly competitive e-commerce market.

The campaign -- conceptualized and conceived by Mullen Lintas Mumbai -- aims to introduce Tata CLiQ via large scale media platforms, including television, digital, and social media during the ongoing India versus England cricket series, Mullen Lintas said in a press statement.

The campaign comes as covid has accelerated consumer adoption and experimentation with various online portals. This shift is likely to benefit large marketplaces such as Walmart-backed Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, and Reliance-backed fashion e-commerce portal Ajio.

The multi-film campaign focuses on summer categories -air conditioners and refrigerators in home appliances and summer-season fashion. “By leveraging the topicality of summer, the strategy is to build an umbrella idea to help deliver relatable and relevant narratives while driving awareness for TATA CLiQ," Mullen Lintas said.

“The intent is to “CLiQ" with the target group the brand is targeting, by standing out with this tonality, pushed to make it savage and in turn make CLiQ an upgrade story, the urgency to get with it. The communication has a distinct look and language, we in fact brought the hyper-real sitcom vibe to the communication and we are very excited with the chatter about all these elements that make the campaign," said Garima Khandelwal and Azazul Haque, Chief Creative Officers, Mullen Lintas.

Tata CLiQ was launched in 2016 by Tata Unistore, a Tata group business venture. It started by selling apparel, electronics and footwear categories that include several of Tata’s owned brands such as Westside’s range of clothing, apart from electronics brands such as Voltas, Whirpool, LG. Fashion labels Only, Forever 21 and footwear brands Puma, Reebok, Aldo are also available on its site.

