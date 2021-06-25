New Delhi: Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) is set to launch its Eight O'Clock Coffee in India as a direct-to-consumer brand —in line with more premium coffee and tea products that it is lining up as internet first brands.

The move is aligned with the company’s plans to expand its e-commerce capabilities, N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Consumer Products Limited said at the company’s 58th annual general meeting on Friday.

“To achieve the next level of growth by leveraging this expanded product portfolio the company is now implementing and integrating its distribution network and supply chain to drive efficiency, and more importantly, agility. Undertaking an end-to-end digitalization of its channel partners, and field force is another key initiative…the company is focusing on bolstering its e-commerce capabilities, and a few products have been already launched in its direct-to-consumer model. The Eight O'Clock Coffee will be launched in the D2C model next week," Chandrasekaran said.

TCPL’s brand Eight O’Clock is the fourth largest roast and ground coffee brand in the United States, the company said. It sells ground coffee apart from single-serve pods used in coffee machines. The Eight O’Clock Coffee Company Limited is an unlisted subsidiary of the Tata Coffee Limited.

TCPL that sells a range of essential foods and beverages in the country including tea, coffee, salt, pulses and ready-to-cook mixes, has been experimenting with more online-first brands as the pandemic shifts consumer shopping behaviour.

For TCPL—share of sales coming from e-commerce more than doubled while growing over 130% in the last fiscal, Sunil D’Souza, managing director and CEO at the company said.

Earlier this month, it announced the launch of premium roasted and ground coffee under the Sonnets brand in India to be exclusively sold online initially. Mint earlier reported that the company has been scaling up its direct ordering platform tatanutrikorner.com. It currently delivers its range of spices, pulses, ready-to-cook mixes, tea, coffee etc in Delhi and Mumbai—according to information available on the website.

The focus for TCPL will be to come up with more products and push them through a very strong distribution network, both offline and e-commerce, and to leverage the Tata super app also, Chandrasekaran said.

The company has been also simplifying its portfolio, reducing complexity, synergizing operations and portfolio through growth and consolidation.

TCPL, erstwhile Tata Global Beverages Limited (TGBL), was formed after TGBL acquired the branded food businesses from Tata Chemicals Ltd to consolidate its presence in the food and beverages market.

In 2020—Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) acquired PepsiCo’s stake in NourishCo Beverages Limited—a 50:50 joint venture between the two companies to build a strong play in the packaged beverages market. More recently, the company also disposed-off its entire membership interest held in Empirical Group LLC (Empirical) USA, a subsidiary and in Southern Tea, LLC (Southern Tea) USA, a joint venture to its venture partner in these entities—Harris Tea Company LLC on March 31, 2021. It also exited its branded coffee business in Australia.

“These simplification initiatives are enabling the company and giving the management ample time to focus on what is core to the business," the company said.

In India—TCPL reaches almost 200 million households; its products are available at 2.4 million retail outlets.

In the past year—significantly expanded direct and total distribution.

“While we rationalised our distributors, we added over 30% feet on street in the system and our direct outlet coverage has gone up by 30% and numeric distribution increased by 15%. We are focused on increasing our rural reach for which we now have 3x the number of territory sales officers and have already added 2,000+ rural distributors, the company said in its annual report.

Chandrasekaran said “more innovation will come, more acquisitions will come". All of this will be to address the emerging, large consumer base in India.

