Tata Consumer to launch coffee brand Eight O'Clock online in India

“To achieve the next level of growth by leveraging this expanded product portfolio the company is now implementing and integrating its distribution network and supply chain to drive efficiency, and more importantly, agility. Undertaking an end-to-end digitalization of its channel partners, and field force is another key initiative…the company is focusing on bolstering its e-commerce capabilities, and a few products have been already launched in its direct-to-consumer model. The Eight O'Clock Coffee will be launched in the D2C model next week," Chandrasekaran said.