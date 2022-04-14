Tata Neu may open to sellers outside group: N. Chandrasekharan

The app records purchase histories of Tata customers from the company’s pre-existing databases, and offers digital rewards for each transaction with “Neu Coins", which can be redeemed against purchases across categories on the app. “Neu Pass will also go beyond Tata group at some point. It is not only a loyalty programme for every touchpoint, where you can earn, but also has an integrated financial credit line that gives instant loan very easily," the Tata group chairman said. Neu Pass will get upgrades in terms of benefits and offerings, he said.