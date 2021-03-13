Tata's BigBasket play to fuel competition in e-grocery market

The share of food and grocery retail in India rests at 65.9%, a significant and the largest chunk of the overall retail market in the country, of market size of $560 billion, according to a 2020 report by Technopak Advisors. Of this, the reach and size of online food and grocery e-commerce rests at 0.5% and $2.75 billion, respectively, as of FY20. A large part of the retail trade is still unorganised and dominated by small mom-pop stores or neighbourhood shops.