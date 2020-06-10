Many stores located in malls remain shut, even as shopping centres start to reopen across the country, as developers and retailers spar over rent. Retailers are asking mall developers to waive rents for April and May and agree to revenue-share deals, as their businesses have been hammered by the lockdown put in place to contain the spread of covid-19.

The tension between mall owners and their tenants has emerged as the first major business flashpoint as the government tries to strike a balance between the need to restart the economic engine and enforce the new imperatives of social distancing.

Most brands and developers work on one or several rental models, including a combination of a guaranteed minimum rent paid by the tenant and revenue share. The percentage of these could vary from tenant to tenant.

Metro Brands Ltd, which operates 500 stores for footwear brands Metro, Mochi, and Crocs, has opened 250 of its stores on high streets, said Alisha Malik, the company’s vice-president, e-commerce. “The remaining 250 are in malls and we are still negotiating deals before we open them. We have asked developers to move to a revenue-share agreement. We cannot go forward on the pre-existing agreements," she said.

Fast food chain Taco Bell, which has most of its outlets in malls in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, is yet to open its restaurants.

“We have reached out to all our landlords across malls… and as and when we are able to reach a mutually beneficial solution, we will open our doors," said Rahul Sharma, assistant vice-president of business development and licensing, Burman Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, master franchise partner for Taco Bell in India. Sharma did not divulge what the malls were demanding.

Fine-dining restaurants are equally stressed. Curbs on operating hours, distanced seating, no permission to serve alcohol, and pre-covid rentals will force many to fold up, said Zorawar Kalra, founder, Massive Restaurants, which runs upmarket eateries such as Farzi Café and Pa Pa Ya. “We are waiting for amicable resolutions," he said.

Against the run of play, Inorbit Malls, which has reopened in Hyderabad, Vadodara, and Bengaluru, has seen 75-80% of retail brands opening stores since Monday.

Rajneesh Mahajan, chief executive officer, Inorbit Malls, said he has offered support to most retailers on an equitable basis and is in discussions with others. Inorbit Malls is offering to share the minimum guaranteed rent for around five months starting April.

“The good thing is most retailers are not holding back on opening up stores even if discussions are still going on," Mahajan said.

Two mall developers said it won’t be easy to agree to rent waivers for April and May along with revenue sharing or reduce the minimum rent as there is no clarity on when businesses will fully pick up.

A large apparel retailer with a strong portfolio of brands across top malls said the company began opening its stores this week. “In general, all malls are offering 50% rent from April to September, with a few extending it till December," said a top executive at the company declining to be named.

Things have reached a head in Lucknow, where traders association Adarsh Vyapar Mandal has called for stores to remain shut in malls in Uttar Pradesh until rental agreements are renegotiated. Traders want the state government to waive rents and common area maintenance charges for the entire lockdown period, said Mandal president Sanjay Gupta. Additionally, fixed electricity charges, PoS bank machine charges, telephone bills, and interest on bank loans should also be waived for a period of four months for store owners, he added.

