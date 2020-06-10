Tenants continue to spar with malls over rental agreements

Metro Brands Ltd, which operates 500 stores for footwear brands Metro, Mochi, and Crocs, has opened 250 of its stores on high streets, said Alisha Malik, the company’s vice-president, e-commerce. “The remaining 250 are in malls and we are still negotiating deals before we open them. We have asked developers to move to a revenue-share agreement. We cannot go forward on the pre-existing agreements," she said.