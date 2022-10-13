The battle for the moneyed shopper

Singhi says the appetite for consumption can be stoked if consumers have options to shop locally. “Earlier the price disparity in luxury brands across different markets was significantly high, say about 25-35%. Over time, there has been some equalization," he says, adding that while India may not mirror China, one can learn from it. “Rapid urbanization in China led to luxury stores opening beyond major cities. The China experience shows that supply creates its own demand. In India, there is demand but some supply-side issues prevent scale-up of that demand. Feeding that real estate is what one needs," Singhi says.