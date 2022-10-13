The battle for the moneyed shopper

Casting the net wide
RBL’s portfolio encompasses nearly 50 brands, including Armani Exchange, Bally, Burberry, Clarks, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Emporio Armani, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade New York, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji and Pottery Barn. “RBL has this hunting team or business development team, mandated to scout for new brands across global apparel and food services," says a senior retail executive, on condition of anonymity. But he, too, concurs with Renjhen that the demand at the upper end of the market is still limited.