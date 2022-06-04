The best ways to deal with angry customers

“What might appear to be the tipping point—something as simple as getting cut off on a roadway or frustration at the airport—that’s probably not really the problem but just what was too much for that day," says Jackie Spresser, a detective with the Northglenn Police Department in Colorado, who is also a referee for USA Hockey. “At work and on the ice, I have to be able to get to the root of what is really the issue rather than the catalyst of that moment."