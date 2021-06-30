The D2C wave that is sweeping India

Sleepy Owl, backed by Rukam Capital and DSG Consumer Partners, has found a winning product formula in the form of travel friendly and easy-to-use DIY (do it yourself) brew packs. They are available for both hot and cold coffee and in various flavours. In retail, the hot brew packs are priced at ₹300 for 10 bags. The format gained traction during the lockdown as cafés and restaurants remained shut. The beauty category also saw a high growth trajectory. Around 2014, people started watching more videos. This change played natively in the beauty category where products can be shown in real time through video searching, unboxing and tutorials. Beauty e-tailers such as Nykaa and Purplle started legitimizing the model of selling beauty products online. Nykaa also actively invested in influencer marketing to build awareness. Kaushik Mukherjee, co-founder and COO at Sugar Cosmetics, was running a beauty subscription service called Fab Bag in 2012, inspired by the success of the model in the West. Earlier this year, the cosmetics firm raised $21 million in series C funding led by Elevation Capital, formerly SAIF Partners. “After three years of running Fab Bag, we realized that the frequency of consumption was far less in India than the West," Mukherjee said.