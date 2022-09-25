The fast-food chain with a sold-out fashion line
- Greggs, a bakery and food outlet in the U.K., teamed up with a budget clothier for a wildly popular offering of deliberately dull togs and accessories
R&B singer Kelis belted out her 2003 hit “Milkshake" to cheers at an outdoor show about 50 miles south of London.
The hubbub wasn’t just about the music. Many came for the sausage rolls and, particularly, the sausage roll-theme merchandise. The festivities were sponsored by fast-food and bakery chain Greggs, which serves some 2.8 million sausage rolls a week at its nearly 2,000 stores in the U.K.
The 83-year-old company is now venturing into fashion, and fans are thrilled. The Brighton show was part of a national music-and-merch tour to promote Greggs’s new clothing line with appearances by Kelis and other hitmakers.
The style is “normcore," a fashion built on deliberately mundane duds. Khaki pants, V-neck sweaters and sneakers worn by the likes of comedians Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld have taken off in the U.S., where Dad style has, in some quarters, gone from dull to de rigueur.
Greggs teamed with U.K. budget-clothing chain Primark, a collaboration that in the U.S. would be akin to, say, dressing in 7-Eleven wear by H&M. The deliberately humdrum Greggs collection includes tank tops, cycling shorts, fanny packs, varsity jackets, tote bags and beach hats, all carrying the Greggs blue-and-yellow square logo or sausage-roll imagery.
Greggs’s roadshow made stops at Primark stores across the U.K. At the Brighton event, 50-somethings in business suits mixed with students toting books and parents tending toddlers.
“I just bought 48 quid’s worth of stuff in about four minutes," said Ryan Hodge, a 39-year-old manager at a life insurance company, using British slang for pounds.
Gesturing to his bag filled with Greggs apparel, Mr. Hodge showed off a pair of shorts with the food chain’s logo. “I’m definitely going to wear these next weekend," he said.
An earlier launch in the spring sold out entirely in some locations.
Greggs joins a recent wave of fashion odd couples engaged in crossover marketing. The idea is to broaden the brand’s appeal, especially among younger consumers, and pick up some free advertising.
Cosmetics brand e.l.f. and coffee-and-doughnut chain Dunkin’ introduced a line of cosmetics in March, among them, “Dunkin’ Dozen Eyeshadow Palette," coffee lip scrub and “strawberry frosted with sprinkles face sponge."
“There’s no better way to start your day than making a Dunkin’ run wearing your favorite e.l.f. Makeup," said the announcement of the doughnut-makeup tie-up.
In the U.K., discount supermarket Lidl offered Lidl-themed sneakers in the store’s bold primary colors. The shoes, sold in limited qualities, later popped on eBay at steep markups.
Stacy Neier Beran, a professor at Loyola University of Chicago’s school of business, said that such collaborations work only if they cut through the irony and tap into something deeper.
For Fearghal Quinn, that something is loyalty. The 26-year-old marketing professional visits Greggs three times a day, he said. First, for a hot cappuccino when he wakes up, then for a bite at lunch and once in the evening, when he walks his dog. When traveling, he said, the local Greggs is always his first pit stop.
“When I apply for a job, I research the company and see how close they are to a Greggs," he said, seemingly without irony. “Honestly, I’d rather be paid slightly less if it means I get to work near a Greggs."
When Mr. Quinn saw the Greggs merchandise for sale outside his office in Brighton, he went. He returned with a bag that included a pair of Greggs-themed rubber clogs “so tasteless that I needed them," he said.
Greggs wasn’t offended. “As with most things we do, we didn’t take the range too seriously," a spokeswoman said, referring to the new clothing line.
The Greggs tour hit three more cities before ending in Newcastle, the company’s birthplace in northeast England. The flagship store, located among the city’s busiest bars, is open until 4 a.m. on weekends for customers who fancy a sausage roll or a coffee after a late night out. Bouncers mind the door.
The day the tour hit Newcastle, a line snaked around the city’s Primark by late morning. Lisa McConnell, a 24-year-old retailer, waited. She planned two trips that day. “We’re limited to two items each," she said, “but I want to stock up so I’ll be back."
Word quickly traveled on social media, which was sort of the point. “This has to be the most Newcastle thing I’ve seen all year. Queue out the door at Primark for the Greggs range," tweeted one local, Georgina Howlett.
In the afternoon, British rapper Big Narstie took the stage outside and danced with the crowd. He had rapped about the bakery back in 2014:
“Needed the food, told my G I’m hungry ledge, come, we go to Greggs?
Order the food, two sausage rolls and a steak bake, sausage and beans, what’s next?"
The affordable Greggs clothing line, made in China, Turkey and elsewhere, seems made for the times; U.K. inflation is close to double digits. Prices go from $6 for a canvas tote bag to $30 for a blue-and-white varsity jacket.
“Things are looking pretty rough right now," said Louise Wilson, while watching Big Narstie. “But you know where you stand with Greggs, don’t you?"
