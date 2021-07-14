The new battle zone of need-based e-tail

Particularly problematic for Reliance is its limited digital delivery experience. It will inevitably have to play catch-up with more established rivals—BigBasket, Grofers, Flipkart and Amazon— that have taken close to a decade to build their online play. The answer that the Tatas have come up with is ‘buy and build’, which explains the string of acquisitions. “The Tatas might have an edge over Reliance in terms of the superior digital and delivery experience of BigBasket, but they will still need to build the massive supply chain infrastructure of Reliance Retail," said a second analyst who also requested anonymity. “The larger question for the Tata ‘super-app’ strategy continues to be how well they manage to integrate these (diverse) offerings." “The Tatas are already late-entrants and to bring different organizations to pace with one vision and platform is going to be an arduous task," the analyst added.