The pitfalls of ESOP lifelines at startups

“In cases where the long-term outlook for the company is not looking good, employees will naturally not be happy about getting more ESOPs," said Sanjay Jha, co-founder and product chief, LetsVenture, an investment platform. “Also employees at lower salary levels would not appreciate losing any cash component of their salary in lieu of ESOPs. But those employees who believe that the startup will be successful over the long-term will not mind getting more ESOPs. They were believers in the company and they would now think that they can make more money in the long run by getting more ESOPs."