Home >Industry >Retail >The race to take fashion retail online
With low footfalls at stores and stocks stuck at various warehouses, taking orders and getting customers to buy new clothes is nothing less than a logistical nightmare for fashion retailers.

The race to take fashion retail online

10 min read . 09:58 PM IST Suneera Tandon

  • Post-covid, apparel retailers are scrambling to build e-experiences. It’s turning out to be a steep learning curve.
  • Retailers will have to quickly build more sophistication with online channel, including battling issues around fits, returns, putting full-price of products online and ensuring speed of delivery.

In 2020, 22-year-old Bhavya Guglani spent a significant part of her monthly salary shopping online, with a little help from eight shopping apps that she checks ever so often on her iPhone 11—for bargains on sneakers, bags and jackets.

Guglani, who works with an event management company in Delhi, recently picked up a 12,000 bag from retailer DaMilano’s website. Last November, a shopping haul from Spanish retailer Zara’s app set her back by 6,000. There were also orders for a variety of things from TataCliq, Flipkart, Amazon and H&M. “Everything went online last year," said Guglani who is certain that she will shift to shopping more online.

