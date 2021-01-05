The race to take fashion retail online

In 2020, 22-year-old Bhavya Guglani spent a significant part of her monthly salary shopping online, with a little help from eight shopping apps that she checks ever so often on her iPhone 11—for bargains on sneakers, bags and jackets.
Guglani, who works with an event management company in Delhi, recently picked up a ₹12,000 bag from retailer DaMilano’s website. Last November, a shopping haul from Spanish retailer Zara’s app set her back by ₹6,000. There were also orders for a variety of things from TataCliq, Flipkart, Amazon and H&M. “Everything went online last year," said Guglani who is certain that she will shift to shopping more online.
9 min read . 09:58 PM IST
1 min read . 09:37 PM IST
2 min read . 08:58 PM IST
2 min read . 08:49 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal