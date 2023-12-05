The Rise of Temu’s Chinese Parent Will Reshape E-Commerce

There are still a few big challenges waiting abroad. Consumption habits in other countries might differ from those in China. Costs like delivery and marketing are higher in developed economies too. And it is already bumping up against another low-cost champion who has mastered Chinese supply chains to muscle in on U.S. e-commerce—fast-fashion heavyweight Shein. If the sort of brutal, expensive price wars that have long characterized Chinese e-commerce migrate to the U.S. too, then margin pressure could remain intense.