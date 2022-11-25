The smartest ways for companies to manage product returns

The smartest ways for companies to manage product returns9 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 12:30 AM IST
Customer returns are way up over the past couple of years. How can companies make it easy for customers, without seeing their costs skyrocket?
For many companies, few topics are more unpleasant to think about than product returns. And few topics are more crucial to the bottom line.