The smartest ways for companies to manage product returns
Customer returns are way up over the past couple of years. How can companies make it easy for customers, without seeing their costs skyrocket?
For many companies, few topics are more unpleasant to think about than product returns. And few topics are more crucial to the bottom line.
To understand why, consider this: From 2019 to last year, the rate of returns in the U.S. more than doubled to some 16.6% of retail sales—meaning $761 billion of goods were returned in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation and Appriss Retail. At the same time, returns are becoming more costly, with shipping and labor costs rising.
So companies have every reason to make returns more difficult. Except for one thing: the consumer.
“Customers value the ability to return something so much that it might change their willingness to purchase, and it might affect… future engagement with the company," says Andrew Petersen, associate professor of marketing at Pennsylvania State University. “There’s an optimal balance between what product returns can do for you from a customer perspective, and then what they cost you from an economic perspective."
A study of 1,161 U.S. customers by retail-technology firm Narvar two years ago found that a third of repeat consumers said they wouldn’t buy again from a retailer where they had a difficult product-return experience.
So the goal for companies is a tricky one: How do you have return policies that are flexible enough to keep customers, but not so costly that companies lose money? And even better, is there a way to use the return experience to actually increase sales rather than just be a drain on company results?
We spoke with retailers, analysts and researchers about the smartest ways to thread this product-return needle. Here are some of their best practices.
Returns, traditionally, were viewed as a burden to be minimized as much as possible. It makes sense: Every return is not just a lost sale, but a potentially costly one if you add in shipping and labor expenses. But customer expectations—shaped, in part, by Amazon—have changed that thinking.
“The consumer has been trained that retailers should bear the cost of those returns, that the return should be extremely easy," says Neil Saunders, managing director at research firm GlobalData. “As soon as you start to tighten it up, you lose some competitive advantage."
Companies are also realizing that a liberal return policy—including a longer time during which returns are accepted, and an easy experience processing the return in person or online—can, counterintuitively, induce customers to buy more and return fewer items, says Dr. Petersen.
“The more time you give people, the more they procrastinate and then eventually they go, ‘Well, actually, I feel like this is my product now,’" he says.
Harry Rosen, a Canadian luxury apparel retailer, found that making it easier for customers to return items—for example, not requiring receipts at store checkouts before accepting returns—led to a 25% increase in the repurchase rate when a customer goes to a store to return an item that was bought online.
“As we made the process easier in-store, the exchange and repurchase rate went up significantly, because the customer wasn’t so frustrated at [checkout] trying to pull out receipts," says Ian Rosen, the company’s president and chief operating officer.
A flexible return policy also is a sign of confidence in the quality of the product, says Harsha Bellur, chief information officer at jewelry retailer James Avery, which lets customers return items up to one year from the date of purchase. Mr. Bellur says the retailer’s returns, including exchanges, is around 10%.
Offering a range of return drop-off locations increases the likelihood that a customer will make a purchase, says Matt Moorut, director analyst at Gartner Inc., a research firm.
Here’s the problem, though: When customers return items in different places than they bought them, retailers increasingly have items sitting in the wrong position for a resale, says Andrew Davis, a partner at McKinsey & Co.
One solution is for retailers to give incentives to customers to come to a physical store, because many customers buy other items while making returns. Shoe Carnival Inc., an Evansville, Ind.-based apparel chain with stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, offers free returns in-store, while charging a fee of $6 for online returns or drop-offs at third-party locations.
The company says that fit mismatches are the No. 1 cause of product returns, and that by coming to the store, customers can get help from associates in finding the right size.
“By making in-store returns free, it’s one of the tactics we think is very convenient for the customer," says Mark Worden, the company’s chief executive. “We can ensure they leave with [a shoe that fits] without having any extra cost."
Eliminating the requirement for customers to print labels and bring boxes makes the process faster and more convenient for the customer, simplifies the reverse logistics process and reduces the amount of packaging needed.
Amazon began allowing label-free and box-free returns in 2019. Customers show a QR code at a drop-off location, including Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go stores and UPS stores. Staff members print labels on-site and pack them together in a larger container, instead of individual boxes. This makes returns easier to sort through when they are received.
“It’s a much more efficient way to get products back from customers, if you think about the amount of air that we’re shipping around on trucks when everything’s boxed up [individually]," says Hannah McClellan, Amazon’s vice president of returns and freight. “We’re able to fit a lot more returned items in a carton and many more on a truck."
Narvar, which offers a returns-technology platform, says when its retail clients’ customers are offered a QR code option instead of printing the return label, 25% to 40% of them choose the QR-code option.
“Pre-Covid, people would print labels at their offices," says Amit Sharma, Narvar’s chief executive. “Now, what are people going to do? In my personal example, even if I have a printer, half of the time there’s no ink."
Not all customers should necessarily get the same return policy. Put bluntly, companies likely are less willing to annoy a frequent, loyal customer than somebody they believe is one and done.
Lone Design Club, a U.K.-based apparel retailer, has a 14-day return policy. Outside of that window, the company handles return requests on a case-by-case basis. Information about the customer, including how often they purchase, is one of the factors it considers.
“It depends then on the frequency of purchase, how good a customer are they," says Rebecca Morter, founder and chief executive at Lone Design Club. “We do have to look at it at a deeper level."
Let customers keep the item—sometimes
Making a customer return an item may be cost-prohibitive for the retailer if the cost to process the return exceeds the value of the item. In those cases, it may be best to let the customer keep the item, provided the company doesn’t think it will lead to abuse of the policy.
“Sometimes brands will say it isn’t worth our time and just keep [it], because we would probably put it into landfill or something if we think that we can’t reuse this product or resell this product and still make our money back," says Mr. Moorut at Gartner.
Ms. McClellan at Amazon says the “just keep it" scenario is uncommon, though it happens. “There are a few exceptional cases where we may ask the customer to keep the item or donate it or dispose of it," she says, “and that’s most notably due to constraints related to hygienic products, or hazmat things that we couldn’t safely ask them to return."
In 2021, an estimated 10.3% of returns were fraudulent, according to research from Appriss Retail and the National Retail Federation.
Mr. Saunders of GlobalData says return fraud can occur in many ways. It could mean returning a different item than then one purchased, returning an empty box, claiming a customer never received an item, using an item and then returning it, or stealing an item and attempting to return it.
Mr. Sharma of Narvar says the company’s returns-technology platform, along with customer-relationship management systems, give retailers the ability to add customer notes if they notice unusual activity. They may also decide to categorize customers based on their behavior, with tailored instructions on how to process returns—for instance, requiring the customer to return the item in a store.
The technology also lets retailers check whether the attributes of returned products—such as weight and dimensions—match product details they have on file, Mr. Sharma says.
Use returns data to improve the product lineup and buying experience
Product returns give retailers valuable information on what customers don’t want and what’s not working with product descriptions and logistics processes. Applying these lessons can help minimize future returns and improve the buying experience.
“One reason we really like free returns is we feel like it encourages customers to give us high-quality honest data as to why they are returning," says Ms. McClellan of Amazon.
Amazon makes it mandatory for customers to select a reason for returning an item, she says. Insights from returns data are shared with teams that develop product-detail pages to ensure size charts and images are as accurate as possible. When Amazon is doing the fulfillment on behalf of a third-party seller, it passes on the reason for the return to the seller.
Similarly, before Harry Rosen customers can print a prepaid return label, they are asked why they are returning the item. Depending on how they answer, the system may ask follow-up questions.
“We would ask, ‘Is it too small? Too big?’ We try to get that second level of detail," says Mr. Rosen. At the point-of-sale systems at stores, Harry Rosen has also introduced a drop-down menu where associates can enter the reasons for a return. The company then analyzes the data, and a dedicated team meets monthly to determine how the company will respond, says Mr. Rosen.
In response to returns feedback, for instance, the company has added product dimensions to its online store. Mr. Rosen says the company is currently working on a predictive fitting feature to help give customers more confidence in their choices.
“We’ll put the key measurements down there in case somebody really wants to do it, but truthfully, what the customer needs is you to say this will or won’t fit," he says.