The surge will see permanent shifts in consumer behaviour: Saugata Gupta

We had a very high growth momentum in the March quarter and that momentum continued. Maybe there was a little bit of—I would say not a slowdown in offtake or consumption—but there was some supply chain disruption, but we had a pretty comfortable April. I would say that this disruption is going to continue into May. In any disruption, the strong get stronger and the weak gets weaker. I believe that once things settle down, we'll come back to our run-rate hopefully by May end or June, unless this second surge gets significantly extended.