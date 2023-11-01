There’s a boom in premium phones: What’s driving it?
Premium smartphone users have risen from 30 million in 2021 to 52 million now—a 70% increase
Premium smartphone users have risen from 30 million in 2021 to 52 million now—a 70% increase
Demand for smartphones dropped in 2022, with the market shrinking 10%. In the first six months of 2023, it dropped another 10%. Premium phones, priced at $400 or more, are bucking the trend—shipments grew 75% in H1 this year. Are premium phones more affordable now?
Demand for smartphones dropped in 2022, with the market shrinking 10%. In the first six months of 2023, it dropped another 10%. Premium phones, priced at $400 or more, are bucking the trend—shipments grew 75% in H1 this year. Are premium phones more affordable now?
The growth in first-time smartphone buyers has shrunk over the last 10 years. Brands too haven’t been offering drastically new features, hence no longer attracting buyers who already have smartphones. Smartphone quality has improved too, which means buyers can use their phones for longer. The upgrade cycle of smartphones, which was six months in 2015, rose to 30 months by end-2022. Finally, rising supply chain costs, amplified by the covid-19 pandemic, meant brands didn’t have margin headroom for the price war that Chinese brands played in India until half a decade ago.
The growth in first-time smartphone buyers has shrunk over the last 10 years. Brands too haven’t been offering drastically new features, hence no longer attracting buyers who already have smartphones. Smartphone quality has improved too, which means buyers can use their phones for longer. The upgrade cycle of smartphones, which was six months in 2015, rose to 30 months by end-2022. Finally, rising supply chain costs, amplified by the covid-19 pandemic, meant brands didn’t have margin headroom for the price war that Chinese brands played in India until half a decade ago.
Longer upgrade cycles mean people have some money to spare. Plus, nearly every smartphone has zero-interest financing options, making even expensive phones affordable. Further, premium phones have fatter margins, allowing brands to offer bigger discounts. As bulk volumes fell, brands have started focusing more on premium phones to maintain revenue. This brought in more regular exchange offers, discounts and cashbacks. Apple, which sold iPhone 14 for as low as ₹59,000 last month, has benefited. Experts say a growing market in refurbished phones has also helped.
While 5% of smartphone users had phones priced at $400 and above in 2021, this grew to 7% in June this year. This could grow to 20% in four years, as per market research firm Counterpart. Smartphone users grew from 600 million in 2021 to 750 million now. Premium smartphone users have risen from 30 million in 2021 to 52 million now—a 70% increase.
Rising disposable income, along with better financing schemes, will make splurges more affordable for most buyers. While first-time buyers are expected to push up the number of smartphone users to 1 billion, upgrading and repeat customers will continue to push up the average selling price of smartphones. However, there is a long-term glass ceiling for brands—India is intrinsically a value-conscious market, and premium phones will always have a limit in their growth trajectory.
Samsung and OnePlus are bolstering their growth potential with foldable phones, while Google is pushing generative AI. Apple has grown exponentially, bringing in the latest iPhones in line with global launch timelines. This shift is causing more brands to refine their portfolios. Xiaomi is filtering its portfolio to offer fewer devices across every price segment. And iPhones are, in fact, poised to capture the largest share of the growth in premium phones—becoming more affordable and accessible to more buyers.