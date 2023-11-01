There’s a boom in premium phones: What’s driving it?

Has the pattern of purchases changed?

The growth in first-time smartphone buyers has shrunk over the last 10 years. Brands too haven’t been offering drastically new features, hence no longer attracting buyers who already have smartphones. Smartphone quality has improved too, which means buyers can use their phones for longer. The upgrade cycle of smartphones, which was six months in 2015, rose to 30 months by end-2022. Finally, rising supply chain costs, amplified by the covid-19 pandemic, meant brands didn’t have margin headroom for the price war that Chinese brands played in India until half a decade ago.

