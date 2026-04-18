This Akshaya Tritiya, Indians shift to lightweight jewellery amid high gold prices

Vaeshnavi KasthurilSowmya Ramasubramanian
3 min read18 Apr 2026, 05:53 AM IST
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Gold jewellery and related items worth around ₹12,000 crore were sold on Akshaya Tritiya in 2025.(Mint)
Summary
Organised jewellers promote lightweight designs, price-lock plans and new launches to sustain demand before Akshaya Tritiya, as consumers shift toward smaller, affordable purchases amid volatile gold prices.

Bengaluru: Organized jewellers are pushing lightweight designs, price-lock schemes and new launches amid volatile gold prices ahead of Akshaya Tritiya.

The push comes amid sharp volatility in gold prices following the West Asia war, weighing on entry-level demand. Prices have swung widely over the past three months—from a record 1.75 lakh per 10gm in January to about 1.31 lakh in March, with intermittent rebounds and intraday drops of up to 5%.

Akshaya Tritiya, which will be celebrated on Sunday, 19 April, is considered auspicious for buying gold. It is among the jewellery industry’s key sales periods alongside the wedding season and Dhanteras, typically driving footfall across stores.

Gold jewellery and related items worth around 12,000 crore were sold on Akshaya Tritiya in 2025, according to estimates by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

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“Consumers across investment, value and design segments continue to show strong intent to buy this Akshaya Tritiya,” Arun Narayan, chief executive of Titan Co. Ltd’s jewellery division, told Mint.

Titan, the country’s largest organized jewellery retailer, last week launched Hues, a coloured gemstone range under its Tanishq brand, targeting young buyers while keeping entry prices accessible. About 70% of the 200 designs in the collection, built around natural gemstones such as amethyst, tourmaline and citrine, are priced below 2.5 lakh, with products starting at around 40,000.

Shift to lightweight, affordable designs

Other organized jewellers also expect strong demand to adjust purchase sizes rather than stepping away from the market altogether.

Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director of PNG Jewellers, said sentiment remains positive despite record bullion prices, aided by the overlap with the wedding season. The company expects sales to grow 25-30% year-on-year, led by markets such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Customers are increasingly opting for lightweight, design-led pieces that balance affordability and versatility, while demand for coins and bars remains steady as buyers split spending between adornment and investment. PNG has introduced exchange offers, discounts on making charges and expanding sub-brands to attract younger buyers.

Kisna Diamond and Gold Jewellery is seeing selective purchases. Parag Shah, chief executive officer, said most purchases this season are in the 60,000-80,000 range. “Consumers are participating actively, but with greater consideration. There is a visible shift toward lightweight and more affordable jewellery,” Shah said.

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To protect margins, jewellers are reworking manufacturing setups for lightweight jewellery production. “Our approach remains focused on disciplined inventory management and prudent hedging practices,” said Mangesh Chauhan, managing director, Sky Gold & Diamonds. “The asset-light, design-led approach allows us to remain agile while protecting margins.”

Alternative categories such as lab-grown diamonds, silver and lightweight fashion jewellery are also gaining traction, Chauhan noted.

Kisna’s newly launched Mangalayam festive collection and price-protection plans are expected to account for a growing share of monthly sales despite volatile gold.

Lock-in pricing and new channels

To capture impulse purchase during Akshaya Tritiya, Kalyan Jewellers has partnered with Swiggy to sell gold coins through Swiggy Instamart.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director at Kalyan Jewellers, said consumer response to buying gold through quick-commerce platforms has been encouraging, particularly for symbolic “shagun” purchases and last-minute festive buying.

The retailer has also expanded its price-lock programme, allowing customers to secure current rates and complete purchases later, helping reduce hesitation during sharp price moves.

While features like lock-in prices are largely sales practices by jewellers, analysts say it helps boost retail confidence. “Lock-in price policies help demonstrate confidence of the retailer or supplier in the asset. It builds investment discipline like SIPs (systematic investment plans) did to mutual funds,” said Madhur Singhal, managing partner (consumer and internet) at Praxis Global Alliance.

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“For jewellers, it builds stability of revenue without having to change communication to consumers frequently. It is a sales strategy in that sense, but it is a win-win.”

Large, organiZed retailers are better placed to navigate volatility, as they can procure and hedge at scale. “Organized jewellery retailers are also into more sophisticated merchandising, but a lot of unorganised retailers cater to celebration wear or occasion wear. These consumer use cases are typically sold as per the day rate, and back-to-back orders to buy gold enable the jeweller to maintain margins,” Singhal noted.

About the Authors

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, and clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

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