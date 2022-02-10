NEW DELHI : Nearly three decades after buying it from Parle Bisleri, The Coca-Cola Company on Thursday said home-grown fizzy Thums Up became a billion-dollar brand in 2021—the first to reach the milestone from its portfolio of drinks in India. Thums Up is the largest beverage brand in Coca-Cola’s India portfolio as well as the largest soft-drink brand in the country.

“Our local Thums Up brand became a billion-dollar brand in India, driven by focussed marketing and execution plans," James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company said during a post-earnings call on Thursday.

Coca-Cola has been brewing plans to turn Thums Up into a $1 billion brand for some time now.

The story of the beverage brand’s success is a tale of a local brand refusing to cave in to global heavyweights—both Coke and Pepsi. Its success can be attributed to the brand’s dominance in the Indian market even before being bought over by Coca-Cola in the early 90s as well as the marketing heft it has continued to enjoy.

Coca-Cola bought Thums Up from Ramesh Chauhan’s Parle Bisleri Ltd in 1993 along with Maaza, Limca, Citra and Gold Spot. At the time, Thums Up dominated the Indian market with a more than 80% share. The deal also marked Coca-Cola’s re-entry into India after an absence of 16 years.

Over the years, the Indian fizzy has seen several large Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar endorse it with its iconic “Taste the Thunder" tag-line.

Meanwhile, for the three months ended 31 December, 2021, the maker of Sprite and Limca said its brands gained market share month-on-month while also growing business.

