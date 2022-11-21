Tim Hortons on track to open over 120 stores in India

“We’re building a foundation in the first year—in the first 12 months we are doing only 20 (outlets), we want to make sure that we get the operations right, we get the unit economics right and then we accelerate. The next 12 months will be 50 new stores and the next 12 months will be 60 new locations," Gurnaney said. In all, it plans to open over 250 outlets in India over the next five years.