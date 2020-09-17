Today, innovation is more than 30% of our business: ITC’s Sameer Satpathy

As marketers, each category has its game plan. Our teams use all the levers available to them to excite and get their consumers back. One way of doing it is you do promos, value offers. Or you can say, “hey, I've got something exciting for you, do you want to dip into it and try?" What that does is, it rekindles interest. Will it work at all times? Maybe, maybe not. But what it does is, to a large set of consumers, it shows that the brand is showing intent. In the end somebody has to start the breakthrough, right.