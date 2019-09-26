Mumbai: For Amazon Inc., known and feared for its sheer scale, disruption and ushering in the “everything store" phenomenon, understanding the pulse of consumers comes naturally. Amit Agarwal, global senior vice-president and country head, Amazon India, says consumers across the globe have three common needs—selection, low price, and fast and reliable delivery. And these core needs will not change in the long run.

Agarwal talks about innovations from the Amazon stable, of which Seller Flex, Amazon Pay and I Have Space are the result of “listening to customers" and “inventing to address their needs," while other more transformative ones, such as Echo and Firestick, are the results of “imagining the impossible." Edited excerpts from an interview:

It has been six years since Amazon formally entered India and you have been helming its operations ever since. If you were to decode your experience into the good, bad, and the ugly, what would that be? How do you think about the consumer of the future?

One of the things that we firmly believe is, instead of trying to predict how the future would be different, we gain a lot of leverage by trying to find how the future would remain the same with time and with geographies. And at Amazon, we had the conviction before we came to India that those three pillars of experience are primarily large selection, competitive prices, and fast and reliable delivery. We haven’t really found a geography or a customer set or even across the last 20 plus years that I’ve been at Amazon, that customers have said I wish Amazon gave me access to fewer products, at higher prices, and slower delivery. The good part is that India is no different from the rest of the world in these three important dimensions.

Customers in India, like customers globally, care about selection, low price, and fast and reliable delivery as much as any other customer in the world does, and that was great for us because all the investments we have made over several years can automatically be used to serve the customer in India.

At the same time, I can guarantee you that the consumer of the future, just like the consumer of today, would be divinely discontent. They would be very unhappy, they would always ask for better experience, they would push the boundaries in terms of how technology should be serving them. In terms of India, I think the consumer would enjoy level playing field. Mobile internet in India is a tremendous leveller in a country with significant heterogeneity in pretty much every dimension. If you think about income levels, social structures, languages, cultures, the mobile internet really levels the playing field both for sellers and consumers.

With Go stores opening in cities like San Francisco plus Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods last year, is the future looking more hybrid for the world’s largest retailer?

In some cases, we have tried to use the offline convenience to serve an online customer better.

Amazon Easy is a good example. They trust the neighbourhood store person more than just shopping online and we are leveraging the trust of that person to help the customer use the online convenience of infinite selection but bring that selection inside the store through a terminal as an example so they can find what they’re looking for, pay offline where the trust is higher and get the online convenience of delivery at doorstep.

You can actually take your Amazon app inside certain stores, scan certain QR codes and get access to Amazon customer reviews and Amazon images and Amazon videos to enhance your shopping experience and buy the product offline. One of the biggest learnings I have had in India is that the incumbent ecosystem that exists in the country’s neighbourhood for decades is so well-positioned in serving customers, that you are better off partnering with them than to go against them.

What is the culture of innovation at Amazon? Can you give us examples of some key big ideas that you are working on, especially locally?

I think of three principles to sum up our culture of innovation at Amazon—obsess on customers, invent on their behalf, and think long term.

Example of things that we’re doing in India by listening to customers are innovations such as Seller Flex. We were listening to sellers as customers, and they also told us that they are businesses that have been operating for generations, have low cost real estate where they keep their own warehouses in and it would be great for them to figure out how they could further lower their cost of operations by leveraging them.

So, it gave us this idea that why not take our fulfilment software to their premises instead of asking to keep their selection in our premises. And that was the whole process of Seller Flex and that innovation has become such a powerful driver of fast and reliable delivery in India that we have actually exported it to other countries around the world. So, that’s an example of listening to customers.

Big needle-movers require you to envision and imagine the impossible that even customers cannot talk to you about and that is this word that Jeff uses in his shareholder letter which is ‘wandering’. Look at AWS and Echo.

Customers didn’t tell us they need a cylindrical device in their kitchen that they can talk to. There are places that we are wandering and we like it. Another example of wandering is I Have Space.

And in case of India, we are going a step further.

We are working very hard because the landscape is so complex in language. You will see more people use two languages in the same statement. Natural language understanding (and) speech recognition are significantly more complex, which require deep learning to figure out how to serve customers better.

Today, Echo in India can do lot of complex stuff, you can make two languages work, to say you are running out of atta. You don’t have to say wheat flour.

We have put artificial intelligence now in millions of households in India through your Fire Stick that you can talk to, look at your channels and play a movie.