Top 12 FMCG companies sign up with govt’s Suraksha Stores

NEW DELHI : India’s top 12 packaged consumer goods makers have signed up to work with the government for Suraksha Stores—an initiative in which companies will help neighbourhood stores ensure safety and hygiene practices.

Nestle India, Britannia Industries Ltd, Marico Ltd, J&J Consumer, Dabur India Ltd, Tata Consumer Products, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, Mondelez India, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, ITC Ltd, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (India) Ltd are on the initial list, said industry executives aware of the government’s plans. Initially, one million stores will be covered, as per the plans of the Union consumer affairs ministry.

The companies will adopt neighbourhood stores and help them with education and certification on safety and hygiene standards. They will do so by working through their network of distributors.Later, 40-50 more companies will join the initiative.

“The initiative called Suraksha Stores is a joint attempt by the government and leading FMCG companies to convert the neighbourhood kirana stores into sanitized retail outlets selling daily essentials, while adhering to safety norms such as social distancing and sanitization. This, I feel, will also go a long way in controlling the spread of covid-19 in India. We are also extending this to cover ayurveda outlets across India," said Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra. Retailers can sign up on SurakshaStore.com for certification.

“Aarogya Setu-compliant Suraksha Store is a public-private initiative to ensure that we can create a safe and secure environment for our consumers and shop owners at our kirana stores. A Suraksha Store is a store (kirana, pharmacy, consumer touchpoint) that follows 100% Suraksha safety norms. These stores shall be educated, certified and validated to follow all common minimum health standards as well as safety checklists. Some companies have adopted states," according to details listed on the Suraksha Stores website.

The store must sign up for certification, complete a training and pass an assessment, which will then be verified by a local distributor. The store staff will need to use sanitizers and masks, and follow social distancing norms. They will also be prompted to install the government’s contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu.

An ITC spokesperson welcomes the initiative.

India’s supply chain for essentials has remained disrupted as a 21-day lockdown prompted firms to temporarily suspend production at their facilities. Even as production has eased partially, companies say they are struggling with a shortage of workers, and restricted transportation.

However, fast moving consumer goods makers are now partnering online retailers, food aggregators, kiranas and large grocery stores to help ease last-mile delivery.