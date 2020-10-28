Top FMCG companies say move towards increasing share of e-commerce irreversible

New Delhi: The covid-19 pandemic is accelerating consumer shift to online in a big way, the country's top consumer goods companies and retailers said on Wednesday even though they maintained that India will continue to see several retail formats "co-exist together".

“We seeing a huge trajectory change on the grocery part of online retailing. A lot of folks predict that this accelerated trajectory is here to stay, I think it's fair to say that the trajectory is going to continue to increase...Whether that accelerated slope will continue or not is a matter of conjecture, but I think one can say with a fair degree of confidence that the salience will grow" said Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO and MD, P&G India Sub-Continent, speaking at the three-day-long FICCI-MASSMERIZE virtual conference that started on Wednesday.

Gopalanm whose company sells brands such as Ariel detergents and Olay face creams, said e-commerce will grow when online retailers and brands work together.

Retailers and makers of fast-moving consumer goods, struck by the covid 19 lockdown, were forced to re-look at the ways they reach consumers, especially as demand for goods of daily use continued to be high. Since then, several consumer goods companies have outlined clear trends and chased those—including heightened usage of hygiene products and expanding their reach to shoppers on e-commerce and the humble grocer.

Covid, said Sanjiv Mehta, chair of FICCI’s FMCG committee and Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, is having long-lasting impact on consumer behaviour globally.

“There are certain trends which are becoming very discernible, covid cocooning, e-everything, clean living, the fetish for cleanliness, contactless culture, health and wellbeing, value seeking—these are very clearly behaviors, which I believe are there to stay even after the crisis is gone," he said on Wednesday.

Mehta said that the move towards e-commerce is now an “irreversible" trend.

However, the top boss of India's leading packaged consumer goods company argued that unlike other markets India’s retail trade will continue to see general, modern and e-retail co-exist. But he pointed to "digitization" of the country's small retail stores.

“But there is one unique aspect of India—the grocery channel in India is unique in many ways. The second is the cost of distribution in the grocery channel is absolutely fine, it is not something that is very high…And during this period, we have seen the benefit of proximity. People have gravitated towards the nearby the neighbourhood grocery, because sheer convenience," he said.

As a result, India is not a country where general trade will disappear.

“The share of general trade may come down. But people will do a fatal mistake if they write an obituary of general trade. No, it's not going to happen even after 10 years, the biggest channel would still be general trade. But I would believe general trade would be a digitized general trade, it would be a connected trade," said Mehta.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., saw share of e-commerce double from the year ago period, the company said in its September quarter earnings. HUL now draws 6% of its business from sales online.

Market researcher Nielsen estimates e-commerce to be 3% of overall FMCG in the country with traditional trade still being a dominant sales channel with over 10 million outlets servicing India.

The conversation and acceleration towards online comes at a time when the pandemic has helped new users in India get online to buy low-value items of daily use. While modern trade continues to remain under stress as consumer avoid busy large stores, e-commerce has yielded some benefits.

However, the real adoption of the channel will emerge once the pandemic abates.

Retailer Metro Cash and Carry that operates wholesale stores in India said the pandemic helped the retailer sell more laptops, phones, office furniture, microwave ovens, vacuum cleaners, power washer, but it also saw shoppers turn online.

“There are two other fundamental shifts that we're seeing—people are preferring to shop online, and people are also preferring to buy from the neighbourhood stores. There's also a preference for contactless payment and delivery. Now, this has had some setback for the brick and mortar retail, especially those who have been very slow in adapting to the changing consumer needs, Arvind Mediratta, Managing Director and CEO, METRO Cash & Carry India and chair FICCI retail and internal trade committee, said. Mediratta said offline retailers now need to learn from online retailers. He, however, added that the future for physical retail in India is still "very bright".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via