Top FMCG companies say move towards increasing share of e-commerce irreversible

“We seeing a huge trajectory change on the grocery part of online retailing. A lot of folks predict that this accelerated trajectory is here to stay, I think it's fair to say that the trajectory is going to continue to increase...Whether that accelerated slope will continue or not is a matter of conjecture, but I think one can say with a fair degree of confidence that the salience will grow" said Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO and MD, P&G India Sub-Continent, speaking at the three-day-long FICCI-MASSMERIZE virtual conference that started on Wednesday.