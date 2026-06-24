Top retailers pilot data-rich QR codes to sharpen private-label play

India's top retailers and marketplaces—Reliance Retail, Trent's Star Bazaar, and Amazon India—are piloting a new generation of QR codes on their private-label products to improve inventory management and cut losses, according to two industry executives familiar with the developments.
These two-dimensional barcodes carry far more information than traditional one-dimensional barcodes, such as batch numbers, expiry dates, pricing data, and other product attributes. Current barcodes typically store only basic product identification information.
The added visibility is expected to help retailers better manage ageing inventory, improve replenishment, and reduce losses arising from expired stock and pricing mismatches, thereby improving margins, the persons noted.
“A retailer may have three batches of the same product sitting across stores and warehouses, but not know which one is closest to expiry. These codes can provide that visibility, helping move stock faster and reducing losses from products that end up being written off,” said one of the executives cited above.