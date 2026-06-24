Top retailers pilot data-rich QR codes to sharpen private-label play

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
3 min read24 Jun 2026, 01:59 PM IST
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The shift reflects the growing role of technology, analytics and AI in retail operations, where accurate product data is increasingly valuable.(REUTERS)
Summary
The pilots underscore how retailers are increasingly turning to technology to extract more value from their fast-growing private-label businesses.

India's top retailers and marketplaces—Reliance Retail, Trent's Star Bazaar, and Amazon India—are piloting a new generation of QR codes on their private-label products to improve inventory management and cut losses, according to two industry executives familiar with the developments.

These two-dimensional barcodes carry far more information than traditional one-dimensional barcodes, such as batch numbers, expiry dates, pricing data, and other product attributes. Current barcodes typically store only basic product identification information.

The added visibility is expected to help retailers better manage ageing inventory, improve replenishment, and reduce losses arising from expired stock and pricing mismatches, thereby improving margins, the persons noted.

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“A retailer may have three batches of the same product sitting across stores and warehouses, but not know which one is closest to expiry. These codes can provide that visibility, helping move stock faster and reducing losses from products that end up being written off,” said one of the executives cited above.

The codes are built on standards developed by GS1, the global organization that manages the barcode system used across retail supply chains and issues unique product identification numbers to manufacturers.

Under its ‘Sunrise 2027’ initiative, GS1 is working with retailers and manufacturers globally to make 2D barcodes scannable at retail checkouts by the end of 2027, according to a post on its website.

In India, experiments are underway on owned brands, which have become increasingly important to retailers’ growth strategies. Reliance Retail's private-label portfolio spans brands such as Campa and Independence, while Star Bazaar sells products under labels including Fabsta and Klia. Amazon India, too, has steadily expanded its own-brand portfolio with labels such as Presto and Vedaka.

Globally, companies such as Alibaba, Carrefour, and Procter & Gamble have begun the transition.

The pilots underscore how retailers are increasingly turning to technology to extract more value from their fast-growing private-label businesses. “Retailers can improve profitability only when they have clear visibility into what they have in stock, what is selling and what needs to be replenished. Better data is becoming fundamental to inventory management," S. Swaminathan, chief executive of GS1 India, told Mint.

RCPL, Trent and Amazon India did not respond to Mint’s emailed queries.

Private brands shine

Retailer-owned brands are emerging as the first testing ground for the technology because companies have greater control over how their products are sourced, packaged and labelled.

Private labels have evolved from low-cost alternatives into sizeable consumer businesses for large retailers, spanning categories from staples and packaged foods to beverages and household products.

“Private labels have really put a lot of pressure on FMCG players,” said Ankur Bisen, senior partner at retail consultancy The Knowledge Company, noting that retailer-owned brands are increasingly taking share across everyday categories such as staples and kitchen products.

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At some retailers, private-label portfolios have become businesses comparable in size to established packaged consumer goods companies, he added.

For D-Mart, in-house brands such as Premia and Swaad account for nearly 70% of its overall revenue, according to estimates by Kotak Institutional Equities. Star Bazaar’s private brands generated nearly 73% of its 850 crore revenue in Q4FY26, its FY26 annual report showed.

“Management acknowledged that competitive intensity in Indian retail remains high, given the diversified and fragmented nature of the industry. Trent manages this through its own-brand model and direct-to-consumer distribution, which structurally limits dependence on third-party brands and provides pricing and margin control,” an April 2026 note by ICICI Securities said.

The economics are compelling. Unlike third-party brands, private labels allow retailers to capture both shelf and brand margins while offering products exclusive to their stores and platforms.

And better visibility into batch-level information and product ageing could help retailers manage first-expiry-first-out inventory more effectively, reduce write-offs from expired products, and minimize losses from pricing mismatches among batches of the same product, Bisen noted.

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He added that high-quality product data is becoming increasingly critical not only for supply chains but also for analytics and artificial intelligence applications, where accurate, reliable information is essential for better decision-making.

EY’s Future Consumer Index from May 2025 showed that 52% of consumers are switching to private labels, with 70% agreeing that these brands are increasingly providing better-quality products.

(Vaeshnavi Kasthuril in Bengaluru contributed to this story.)

About the Author

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

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