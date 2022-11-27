Toy makers are betting on last-minute holiday shopping to save the year

The stakes are high this holiday season for the $39 billion U.S. toy industry, which analysts say logs about half of its annual sales in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Through the first nine months of the year, sales volumes were down 3% compared with the same period last year, according to market research firm NPD Group, even as spending on those toys rose slightly due to higher prices. That reversed gains during the first two years of the pandemic, when sales surged for everything from board games to action figures.