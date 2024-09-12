Trade ‘loophole’ used by China should be closed, House Democrats tell Biden
SummaryHouse Democrats called on President Biden to end the so-called de minimis U.S. trade provision that has been boon for China’s e-commerce companies.
House Democrats called on President Biden to end a U.S. trade provision that has been boon for China’s e-commerce companies and drawn criticism from some who argue that the rule is an unfair and potentially dangerous loophole.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more