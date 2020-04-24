Traders' body, DPIIT to roll out e-commerce platform for small traders

NEW DELHI : Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) along with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will soon roll out a national e-commerce marketplace to help local grocery stores supplying essential goods ensure last mile delivery.

The traders’ body is synergizing efforts of various companies and startups along with DPIIT to help neighbourhood kirana stores take online orders and solve the challenge of providing essential goods during the covid-19 outbreak, CAIT said Friday.

Avana Capital, Startup India, Invest India, All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation among other organizations have joined this initiative.

The national e-commerce marketplace will help manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers work with logistics firms and hyperlocal grocery retailers to ensure adequate supply of essentials, CAIT said.

Mint had reported the development earlier. In a pilot started in four cities in Uttar Pradesh, logistics and technology firms are working with 100-150 kiranas in each location to see how they can help resolve supply chain issues.

The 40-day nationwide lockdown has disrupted movement of goods, including supply of essentials. As a result, fast moving consumer goods companies, retailers, and distributors, have all seen supplies shrink even as demand had held steady.

More companies, startups, and e-grocers have stepped up efforts, stitching partnerships across the board, to help ease these supply issues for millions of consumers stuck at home.

The platform is likely to scale up within next few weeks as it works on on-boarding companies that can help digitize and ease last mile challenges faced by grocery stores.

CAIT said that Start Up India, the government platform for promoting the startup ecosystem in India, has invited applications from entrepreneurs that have the adequate technology, payment, and logistics solutions.

Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT's secretary general, said that the marketplace has already been conceived and designed and will play a crucial role in ensuring supply of essential goods in different cities.