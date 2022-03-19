Traders report swift business during Holi after two-year gap

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Traders across the country are now gearing up for the upcoming wedding season in April-May, the industry body said in a note on Saturday. Businesses are also hoping for a stronger summer season after two waves of the pandemic hurt sales.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Traders across India said business during Holi reported a jump year-on-year, the momentum coming after nearly two years of pandemic-induced slump.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Traders across India said business during Holi reported a jump year-on-year, the momentum coming after nearly two years of pandemic-induced slump.
Members of traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said festival sales grew 30% year-on-year. Estimates by CAIT, which represents 40,000 trade associations across the country covering nearly 8 crore traders, suggest that businesses clocked ₹20,000 crore in sales this Holi.
Members of traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said festival sales grew 30% year-on-year. Estimates by CAIT, which represents 40,000 trade associations across the country covering nearly 8 crore traders, suggest that businesses clocked ₹20,000 crore in sales this Holi.
“After a gap of two years witnessing the worst days ever in the business, this year the Holi festival's sales proved a tremendous boon for business in the country including Delhi and for which the retail sector of the country was eagerly waiting," Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general, CAIT, said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Country-made items like herbal colours, water gun, balloons, and dress material reported significant demand, while that for sweets, dry fruits, gift items, textiles, flowers and fruits, toys, furnishing fabric, FMCG products, consumer durables, and other festive material grew too.
Khandelwal attributed the surge to fewer covid restrictions and a fall in fresh daily cases.
Traders across the country are now gearing up for the upcoming wedding season in April-May, the industry body said in a note on Saturday. Businesses are also hoping for a stronger summer season after two waves of the pandemic hurt sales.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier this month, Retailers Association of India (RAI) said sales in February grew 6% when compared to pre-pandemic levels i.e. February 2020, and 10% compared to a year-ago period.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!