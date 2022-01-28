Traditional trade share in grocery retail to fall 20% in next 5 years: McKinsey

The overall grocery retail market is expected to grow 6-7% annually by 2025. “We expect the overall grocery retail market to grow in the next 10 years; it will only grow in size. So, in terms of size, traditional trade will still be bigger; but from a share perspective, it will come down," Abhishek Malhotra, partner, McKinsey & Co. said.

