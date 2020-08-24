Travel firms rope in influencers to woo consumers amid covid-19 pandemic

NEW DELHI : As states begin to lift restrictions, travel and tourism players have started collaborating with social media influencers to woo prospective clients. From private companies such as Airbnb, Indigo and Novotel Hotels to state tourism board of Madhya Pradesh, have been running campaigns featuring popular celebrities and social media influencers across Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

These campaigns focus on safety measures in a bid to ally myths around risks of travel during the covid-19 pandemic, while promoting staycations and taking road trips to nearby destinations.

“Travel companies are fighting for survival and these campaigns are aimed at boosting confidence and inspire people to travel if not immediately then at least couple of months down the line. The objective is to get them to book holidays so that cash flows improve," said Ashutosh Harbola, founder of influencer marketing company Buzzoka.

Home sharing platform Airbnb partnered with fashion designer Masaba to launch ‘Work from Any Home with Airbnb’ campaign which urges people to book longer home stays and work from there.

“Seeing an influencer such as Masaba step out of her home and shift her work to another home in a close-by city, in turn, inspires consumers to explore the possibility of doing the same. In fact, we are seeing engagement on her social posts where her friends and followers are inspired to plan a getaway too and explore working from another home with Airbnb," said Amanpreet Bajaj, general manager - Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Airbnb claimed that there has been an increased interest in properties which are at drive-able distances from key metros such as New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and 70% visitors to the platform in India have been searching for dates in the near future.

Meanwhile, Oyo Hotels & Homes has partnered with food influencers and NDTV Good Times’ ‘Highway On My Plate’ show’s foodie duo Rocky (Singh) and Mayur (Sharma). The campaign will show them road tripping across Rajasthan.

“With Rocky and Mayur, we will highlight OYO’s Sanitised Stays in some swell properties and familiarise our guests with our partners & employees who stand ready to welcome everyone,"said Mayur Hola, head of global brand, OYO Hotels & Homes.

Shot on smartphones, the campaign series is being promoted across all of OYOs digital channels. The second phase will go live on both Oyo and History TV18s (the producer of the series) social media pages.

Currently, Oyo claimed that it has managed to reach 30% of the pre-Covid occupancy levels with bookings led by young travellers and small and mid-sized businesses (SMEs) across 20 states and UTs.

IndiGo Airlines has partnered with Instagram influencers to allay fears on flying amidst pandemic. The posts and short videos feature influencers documenting the process of flying with the airline and precautions to be taken.

“One of the biggest apprehensions that a user has at the moment is safety & hygiene during flight. While it's crucial for the brands to talk about the initiatives they have taken in this regard, involving this credible user base can personalize this messaging in a way that resonates better with the larger audience base," said a company spokesperson.

Madhya Pradesh tourism launched a campaign “#IntezaarKhatamHua" to build promote monsoon tourism attractions of the destinations like Amarkantak, Panchmarhi and Mandu among others. The board has taken influencers for 5-6 days caravan road trips to be documented as a travelogue. The influencers will post their individual blogs through their pages. A compiled film of both the influencers will be released on the MP Tourism social media handles.

Primarily targeted at young, overworked and exhausted consumers, these influencers led campaigns allay fears about travelling for a sector which has been worst hit by pandemic.

“However, I feel people will prefer planning holidays only in the mid to long term as majority of consumers are still wary of travelling," said Buzzoka’s Harbola.

