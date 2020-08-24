Travel firms rope in influencers to woo consumers amid covid-19 pandemic

“Seeing an influencer such as Masaba step out of her home and shift her work to another home in a close-by city, in turn, inspires consumers to explore the possibility of doing the same. In fact, we are seeing engagement on her social posts where her friends and followers are inspired to plan a getaway too and explore working from another home with Airbnb," said Amanpreet Bajaj, general manager - Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.